Shehnaaz Gill found herself in the news for a couple of reasons. Firstly, her father escaped being shot at in Amritsar yesterday. In the evening, Asim Riaz put up a tweet on how he was surprised to see people partying days after the demise of loved ones. He has issued a clarification today on the same but people assumed that it was for Shehnaaz Gill. The singer-actress was at the engagement party of Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad. Both of them are celebrity managers. Shehnaaz Gill, SidNaaz and Sidharth Shukla fans jumped in to defend the actress saying that she had the right to be happy.

Now, Vikas Gupta who is very close to Sidharth Shukla has written a long note for Shehnaaz Gill. He has written that life goes on after the demise of loved ones, and everyone's way of healing is not the same. He wrote, "Everyone has their own way of dealing with grief and hurt. As we enter this world it's not just one relationship that you enter into that's your mother but then father your siblings grandparents relatives post which it's the family you choose Your friends Your mentors. Sometimes we are closer to our one than our others, friends than siblings love isn't and shouldn't be dependent on any basis. When you loose any loved ones do you stop celebrating love from others."

He has shared the video where we can see Shehnaaz Gill dancing to Zingaat. The video went viral. Ken Ferns who is the lady's BFF also posted some pictures on his social media handle. Tagging Ken, Vikas Gupta wrote that he should get more colourful clothes for Shehnaaz Gill for functions like weddings and engagements. The young lady is getting support from all quarters and it is heart-warming.