Whether it is Begusarai or Chand Jalne Laga, Vishal Aditya Singh has proved himself as one of TV's most dependable actors. He has aced all his characters so far. After Chand Jalne Laga, Vishal Aditya Singh gave an interview, which went viral on social media. He said that TV producers had made every other show into a family drama. Vishal Aditya Singh said that the story might begin as a tale of women empowerment but after three weeks, the real drama is happening at home or in the kitchen. He said people just do not seem to stick to the original concept in the rush for TRPs.

Herd mentality is to be blamed feels Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh in an EXCLUSIVE chat with Bollywood said, "At the outset, I would like to say that I have the deepest regard for the TV industry. It has given me everything in life. Saying that, it hurts me when people look down on us TV folks. I have experienced it first hand and it is hurtful. What I want to see is that TV producers and creatives should place some value on artistic merit of a project. Previously we would have a variety of shows on TV channels but now the content is so predictable. The whole of TV too has great actors, writers and technicians. Some of them are doing fab work in films and OTT, so why should people look down on TV as a lesser medium?"

He further said, "Shows start on very promising note. But after a few weeks it is plain saas bahu drama involving families. It robs the viewers' experience and kills the joy of actors. We need to have more variety for the audience. TV producers should take a few risks."

He also said that while he was upset about Chand Jalne Laga, he had moved on from it. His performance as Deva Malik was simply outstanding on the show.