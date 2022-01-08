Singer and composer , who was last seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12, has lost his father Shri Moti Dadlani after his unsuccessful gall bladder surgery. He was in the ICU for the last 3-4 days and Vishal couldn't be there by his side since yesterday as he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he could not even be there for his mother in her most difficult time. He lauded his sister for handling everything on her own with far more strength than he ever could be. Also Read - WHAT! Arunita Kanjilal will NOT be invited for the music launch of Pawandeep Rajan's upcoming song! Breakup rumours true?

Sharing a picture of his father on Instagram, Vishal wrote, "Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him."

The musician added, "He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair. Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I dont know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

