Bigg Boss 15's has confirmed her relationship with Vishal Singh. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actors have made it official on Instagram now. Vishal Singh proposed to Devoleena Bhattacharjee with a huge solitaire ring. Devoleena flaunted her huge diamond ring in the pictures. The actress is recuperating from her surgery, has a belt around her back and is walking using a stick. Vishal reached her home with flowers and a ring and took the opportunity to propose to her. It seems the two have been waiting for this moment itself. " It’s official Love you @devoleena," Vishal captioned the shared post. Check it out here: Also Read - Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC and more: Actors who REJECTED these Top TV shows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

Devoleena commented on the post saying, "Yayyyy Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu." Devoleena also dropped a couple of hearts in the comments. Check out Devoleena's comment here: Also Read - After Mouni Roy, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Bhavini Purohit gets married – see inside pics

Also Read - Bigg Boss: Tejasswi Prakash-Shamita Shetty, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik and more actresses who got into NASTY cat-fights

Devoleena and Vishal worked together in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Devoleena played his sister-in-law. Devoleena and Vishal have known each other for a couple of years. From her previous interviews, it was known that Devoleena had been in a relationship. However, the two of them kept their relationship a secret for a long time. And now, they have finally made it official. Wishes are pouring in for the two lovebirds from friends and well-wishers.

Interestingly, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was linked to Pratik Sehajpal inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. She had claimed on several occasions that she had a soft spot for Pratik inside the house. However, they maintained being good friends on the show. Apart from Pratik, Devoleena's equation with Abhijit Bichukale had also grabbed eyeballs. Abhijit demanded a kiss from Devo on national television, it had led to a controversy.

In Bigg Boss 15, Devoleena had opened up on wanting to get married. And now that she has announced her engagement, the wedding may happen soon too.