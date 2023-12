Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are television's most-loved couple. People adore them for their strong values and how they have been with each other through thick and thin. Vivek came into Divyanka's life when the actress almost gave up on love and marriage. However, cupid played its role, and on 8th July 2023, they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, Vivek spoke about how they have evolved as a couple and individuals over the years.

Vivek Dahiya on celebrating success and failures with Divyanka Tripathi

An honest marriage is based on a straightforward commitment to being with each other in every situation. Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have followed the same in their real life. Vivek said, 'The thing is that Divyanka was already a star when I met her. She is a thorough professional and extremely good at her job. She knows her professionalism and commands respect wherever she goes. So, it's not about me helping in her career. What matters is when two people are living together, you face many ups and downs, whether on a job or a personal level. You become each other's diary.'

The actor further shared, 'You want to share everything. So, if you have a constant partner who is there with you in thick and thin and can celebrate your successes and failures, then there's nothing better than that. We have evolved together and have gone through ups and downs. We have constantly changed our perspectives on how we look at things. Living under one roof, you kind of age and evolve together. After a certain point, you don't need to communicate through words; you look at each other and know what the other person is thinking, which is beautiful. We also discuss creative ideas at home as we both are passionate people.'

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. One of their co-stars felt that both Divyanka and Vivek are similar in many ways and suggested the same to them. They started the relationship with the perspective of marriage, and on 8th July 2016, the couple got hitched, reinstating the faith of many in true love.