and Vahbiz Dorabjee found love on the sets of their show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. As the cupid struck and love blossomed between the two, they tied the knot in the year 2013. Vivian was among the hottest eligible bachelors then and his wedding left many of his girl fans sad. However, the two stars were deeply in love with each other and made for a perfect couple. But their journey together has come to an end. After three years of their wedding, Vivian and Vanhbiz decided to part ways. Cracks appeared in their paradise and they decide to lead lives separately. Now, their divorce has come through and they are legally separated.

Through a joint statement, Vivian and Vahbiz announced the same. As per Telly Chakkar, in the statement, the couple asked their fans to not blame anyone or speculate the reason behind their separation. They also stated that they made their best efforts to save the relationship but they could not. The statement reads, "It is with hearts full of sadness that we announce that we have legally separated and are now divorced. We have been working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that we would like to continue our life journeys separately."

The statement further mentioned that it was a mutual decision. Read here: "It is a mutual decision and there is no need to choose sides or denounce one another and argue over who is to blame and the reasons for our separation. We ask our fans for their understanding. We have conducted our relationship privately and it is difficult for us to discuss details of our personal life. I hope we are able to continue doing our work in the same manner with the love and support of all our fans."

Vivian Dsena who was also seen in 's Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki stated that the chapter has ended for good while Vahbiz also made a statement on similar lines stating that their marriage is a close chapter now.