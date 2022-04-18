Madhubala actor was married to Vahbbiz Dorabjee for almost 8 years. In 2021, the couple got officially separated. Their divorce story left everyone shocked. Now, Vivian has once again hit the headline because of his love life. The actor has confessed that he is in love with a lady called Nouran Aly who happens to be a former journalist from Egypt. In his latest interview, the actor has made the most candid confessions about his love story with Nouran. From how they met to their future plans, he has shared it all. Also Read - Sirf Tum: Do you feel that Vivian Dsena - Eisha Singh's romantic show needs one more female lead to spice things up? Vote Now

In an interview with Bombay Times, Vivian Dsena opened up about his affair with Nouran Aly for the first time ever. He shared that he met her almost four and a half years ago. She had contacted him for an interview and only after three months that he agreed to do an interview. He was quoted saying, "Yes, I am in love with Nouran and we are planning to settle down very soon. We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her." The actor gushed about Nouran's honesty, perseverance and patience while stating that these qualities attracted him the most. Also Read - Cezanne Khan aka the OG Anurag Basu of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to tie the knot at 44 - read deets

Talking about the wedding, Vivian Dsena stated that he is a very private person and hence will not declare it to public when he gets married to Nouran. But a wedding is definitely on cards for them. "I don’t know when and how. It can happen anytime. I am not a social person and I don’t have many friends. So, even if I get married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. Marriage is a private matter and it should stay like that. Just because I am an actor, it doesn’t mean that my personal life should become a topic of discussion. Why should my family pay the price of me being a celebrity? Nouran, too, doesn’t want to be in the limelight by virtue of being married to me," he said. Nouran on the other hand mentioned that she wants to lead a simple life with Vivian Dsena and be a homemaker. Also Read - Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Nakuul Mehta in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more — You'll be STUNNED to know the per day fee of these TOP TV stars