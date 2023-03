Sirf Tum actor Vivian Dsena is back in news. The actor is one of the well-established stars of the TV industry but unlike many celebs, he prefers to keep his personal life personal. Apart from his work and projects, Vivian Dsena rarely talks about what is going on in his personal life. The last he hit the news was when he tied the knot with his girlfriend Nouran Aly in Egypt. It was an intimate wedding ceremony away from all the limelight and glam. Recently, reports had it that the couple has welcomed their first child, a baby daughter. Now, Vivian himself has confirmed the news. Also Read - Vivian Dsena has a two month old daughter and has kept it secret from the world?

talks about keeping personal life away from the limelight

Talking to the Bombay Times, revealed that he has a four-month-old daughter and he is at the top of the world whenever he holds her in his arms. He also questioned what is the big deal about it and how is it anyone's concern that people are discussing his personal life. He further said that it is a dream come true moment for him to become a father. He also revealed the baby's name. He said that they have named her Layan Vivian Dsena. It was a year back that Vivian and Nouran settled in matrimony and vowed to stay together forever. Now, they are blessed with an angel. He further also mentioned that he wants to keep his family away from the limelight and that he is very protective of them. Vivian who was born Christian has now started following Islam as he stated that he finds 'peace and solace in praying five times a day.'

Vivian Dsena entered the TV industry with the show Kasamh Se in 2008 and then hit fame with top shows like – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and more. He also took part in some reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.