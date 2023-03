Say what! Now this is extremely shocking and surprising—the latest developments about TV heartthrob Vivian Dsena are that the actor became the father of a daughter two months ago and has kept it secret from the world. As per reports, Vivian has a two-month-old daughter from wife Nouran Aly, whom he secretly married one year ago, reportedly. The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani has been making headlines since evening as the news broke of him having a daughter secretly, and they both do not want to share it with the world as both the husband and wife like to keep their lives off the media radar, which is also the reason they kept their marriage secret. Also Read - Vivian Dsena, Shakti Arora, Karan V Grover and other TV stars whose hush hush weddings made news

Vivian Dsena has a secret two-month-old daughter and here's everything you need to know.

As per reports in the Hindustan Times, "It's a baby girl and is almost two months old. Nouran often shares pictures of the baby with her close friends (a feature on Instagram, where one can share stories with a select crowd). I have seen pictures of them." It is also said that Nouran was one of Vivian's fans, and they both met on social media, hit the right chord, fell in love, and later decided to get married. Their marriage news came as a surprise to all his fans.

Earlier, Vivian Dsena was married to Vahbiz Dorabjee, and their separation came as a shock to all their fans, but they both decided to part ways after 5 years of their marriage in 2016. Today, both the couple are happy in their respective lives. Vivian Dsena is a popular and well-liked TV celebrity, but his fans are longing to see him on the big screen. He was last seen in Sirf Tum, alongside Ranveer Oberoi, who played a lover boy and won hearts.