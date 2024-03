Vivian Dsena made news when he finally announced that he has indeed married Nouran Aly. The couple are blessed with a baby girl Layan. While rumours of his remarriage did the rounds since a while, the TV hunk took his own sweet time to confirm the news. Vivian Dsena who is quite private by nature spoke about how fatherhood has changed him in an interview with ETimes. He said that he is way more prudent and circumspect now. He feels he has matured and became a calmer human being. The TV hunk said he enjoys his long drives with his baby girl, Layan. He said that she loves his out-of-tune voice and sleeps when she hears his voice. Also Read - Saahil Uppal, Sangita Ghosh, Mohnish Bahl: TV stars who left shows due to issues with production, less screen time and more

Is Vivian Dsena planning to move abroad with his family?

In the same interview, Vivian Dsena revealed that he is in Mumbai and looking for a right project on TV or OTT. He said he has not made enough money to settle down in a foreign country. It seems his wife Nouran Aly and daughter Layan live in Bahrain. She is from a family of lawyers. He said he misses them but needs to work. He was quoted as saying, "There is no plan to bring them here permanently. We’ll continue visiting each other. For now, I am waiting for the right project to come my way, be it on TV or OTT." Also Read - Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey, Hina Khan-Karan Mehra and more: TV on-screen jodis who had massive fights on sets

Vivian Dsena on why he kept his marriage a secret?

Vivian Dsena also said that he did not understand the curiosity around his marriage, and keeping it a secret. He said it was of no consequence to anyone. He said he would have formally announced his marriage and birth of his daughter in due time. He married Nouran in Egypt. She is a journalist from Egypt but her family is settled in Bahrain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Vivian Dsena doing the Salman Khan show? Actor's wife reveals it all

His first marriage with Vahbiz Dorabjee formally ended in 2021. They got divorced almost four years after separation. It seems incompatible differences had cropped up and none of them were happy in the relationship.