It is reported that Vivian Dsena is married. The handsome hunk of the TV world had been in a relationship with Nouran Aly for a while. The report came out in Hindustan Times. It seems the marriage happened in Egypt, which is the home of the lady. The wedding was an intimate affair. A source revealed that the actor is very respectful of her religion and culture. The person also said that Vivian Dsena is too old-school to be in a live-in relationship with someone so he decided to tie the knot. He got formally divorced with Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2021. They had separated in 2016 due to incompatibility.

It seems representative of the actor refused to confirm the news to Hindustan Times. He had said that even if he got married he would not like to make a public announcement of the same. He said chances were bleak that he would confirm on social media as well. Vivian Dsena is known to be very reclusive. Nouran met him when she had come down to India for a professional assignment. She took his interview. Vivian Dsena is one of the biggest Indian stars in Egypt. They gelled well and soon love blossomed.

It seems her family has lived in the Middle East too. She is a from a family of lawyers. Vivian Dsena has been trending in the Indian subcontinent after this news. In 2013, he got married to Vahbiz Dorabjee after the two met on the sets of Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani. The two were madly in love and were seen as one of TV's ideal couples. It came as a shock when they announced their split. The divorce was also a very long drawn affair. We wish the couple a lifetime of togetherness.