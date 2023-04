Vivian D'Sena took everyone by surprise when he announced that he has accepted Islam, that he is married and also has a couple of months old daughter. Vivian D'Sena, until recently was considered to be the most eligible bachelor in the country. He broke several hearts with the news of his marriage. Yet, his fans are very supportive of him. Vivian D'Sena married Nouran Aly, who he met a couple of years ago. The actor has been practising Islam since 2019 and also wished everyone on Ramadan festival. And now, Vivian has been making headlines for his charitable act. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan, Jennifer Winget and Krishna Mukherjee and other TV stars whose Instagram game this week was top notch

Vivian D'Sena participates in Brahrain's charitable donation drive

Vivian D'Sena accepting Islam has been the biggest news this year in the Entertainment News section. Vivian is in Bahrain, as per reports and he has been following the Ramadan month as well. On the occasion, he took part in Bahrain Government's food donation drive. Vivian was seen distributing food and Iftaar packets with the officials. As per a report in ETimes, the packets contain groceries for the poor people which the Bahrain government organises every year. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Vivian D'Sena confirms marriage and fatherhood, Smriti Irani reveals being called to shoot after miscarriage and more

If reports are anything to go by, this is not the first time that he has been in Bahrain. Earlier the Pyaar Kii Yeh Ekk Kahani actor visited the country and also praised its hospitality, weather and sports. He is living in the middle east, states the report. Vivian had also been in Abu Dhabi celebrating Taraweeh. He had posted a picture from Sheikh Zayed Mosque. He called it the most amazing experience and hoped that Allah accepts their prayers. Also Read - Vivian Dsena, Shaheer Sheikh, Nakuul Mehta and more TV hunks who were over the moon after joining the daddies club [View List]

Watch Vivian D'Sena partaking in a charitable drive in Bahrain here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yusuf Lori (@yusuf44)

Vivian D'Sena talks about accepting Islam

A couple of weeks ago, Vivian D’Sena told the Bombay Times that he has started following Islam in 2019’s Ramadan. He said that he finds a lot of peace and solace in praying 5 times a day. In the same interview, Vivian also shared that he has been married for a year and has a 4-month-old daughter. The news spread like wildfire. And now, Vivian is getting lots of love for participating in the charitable drive.