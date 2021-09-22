It looks like the wait will finally be over for Vivian Dsena fans. The handsome hunk will reportedly make a comeback with Rashmi Sharma's new show. It is supposed to air on Colors. The show is going to be a romantic drama. Now, inside sources have told portals that it is on the lines of Kabir Singh. Vivian Dsena has the macho personality to do a character that resembles Shahid Kapoor's iconic one. Vivian Dsena was supposed to make a comeback on Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki but he opted out as he had creative differences with the script. Now it looks like he has okayed the script of the show. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: Kunal Kapoor would like to marry Anushka Sharma but thinks Virat Kohli will behead him for saying this

Vivian Dsena's performance as Harman on Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki got a lot of love. People also loved the chemistry between Rubina Dilaik and him. The actor has been away from the spotlight since two years. He spent his time travelling and playing football with the all stars team. In between, he got injured as well. Reports suggest that Eisha Singh has been roped in opposite him. She was last seen on the show Ishq Subhan Allah with Adnan Khan. The young actress is known as a powerful performer. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's cute romantic moments, Kunal Kapoor calling out comparisons of The Empire with GOT tragic, Divya Agarwal not afraid of Karan Johar evicting her from the show and more

In between, there were rumours that he has been signed in for a digital reprise of Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon with Drashti Dhami. We don't know if it that project is happening or not. Vivian Dsena never talks about his projects until they fully material so we will not know. Over time, he has become somewhat more active on social media. Also Read - Did you know these popular TV stars REJECTED famous Bollywood films?