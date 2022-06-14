A couple of days ago, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to inform his fans that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome due to which the right side of his face has been paralysed. A lot of celebs and his fan took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. But, Lock Upp winner, Munawar Faruqui’s tweet grabbed everyone’s attention. He tweeted, “Dear Justin Bieber, i can totally understand Even here in india right side not working properly.” Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo promotions: Kiara Advani hogs vada pav; Varun Dhawan does pull ups as they travel like commoners in Metro [VIEW PICS]

Well, he was slammed by netizens for making a joke about 's facial paralysis, and now, VJ Andy has slammed the comedian. Andy tweeted, “Dear #MunawarFaruqui This is not funny. You’re better than this.” Also Read - Anushka Sharma gets shy while chilling on the beach and it's not because of Virat Kohli [View Pics]

A lot of fans of Munawar came to his rescue and they started bashing Andy on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Are Andu bhai yaar jis cheej ka gyan naa ho us cheej pe gyan pelne se pahle padhlo pahle thoda Ohh sorry Ye to aapki speciallity hai aapke bakwas reviews dekhe hai maine Kuch kaam dhunlo andu bhai.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone rushed to the hospital in Hyderabad after her heart rate increased while working on Prabhas' Project K

Are Andu bhai yaar jis cheej ka gyan naa ho us cheej pe gyan pelne se pahle padhlo pahle thoda? Ohh sorry

Ye to aapki speciallity hai aapke bakwas reviews dekhe hai maine? Kuch kaam dhunlo andu bhai??#MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta https://t.co/D2KEHgqFqN pic.twitter.com/Mb3cpaBPFg — Bazu (MKJ ?) (@Bazu1060) June 14, 2022

Munawar be like - "Ye joke main IQ test karne ke liye krta hu

Sirr ZERO"#MunawarFaruqui https://t.co/IowBHmbQJ2 — Aaruhi (@Aaruhi_026) June 14, 2022

Well, a netizen took a dig at Andy for body-shaming Tejasswri Prakash. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant had commented on Teja’s look in Lock Upp.

Dear Andy

If that's not funny then is this funny?

You're Worse Than This ! https://t.co/qv4McxaeJS pic.twitter.com/jUlPNKmOq2 — ????? (@Sy_Ar05) June 14, 2022

Kch din pehle yahi admi #TejasswiPrakash ko bodyshame kr rha tha tb to koi reference ka bhi use nhi kiya tha isne ab bc kr rha #MunawarFaruqui https://t.co/h8TEsQllW7 — OGGY (@Ayush64998593) June 14, 2022

We wonder if Munawar will give a reply to Andy, and if there will be a war of words on Twitter. Let’s wait and watch.