'Wanted to cast Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai for my upcoming song,' says producer Shahzeb Azad

Sidharth Shukla and may have had several fights in Bigg Boss 13 but besides that there were some sweet moments also for which they were in the news. Fans had loved and enjoyed watching them earlier together in television drama Dil Se Dil Tak. And this was the reason why Shahzeb Azad, who produced the music video SubhanAllah starring Rashami Desai, wanted to cast Sidharth opposite her in his upcoming song. But Sidharth's untimely demise left his wish unfulfilled.

"I was in talks with Sidharth Shukla for my upcoming music alongside Rashami Desai. But unfortunately, it will never happen. The sudden demise of Sidharth has left us in shock. I really wanted to treat their fans," Shahzeb said.

Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 due to a heart attack at the age of 40. Rashami Desai also opened up on Sidharth and said, "I definitely miss him. Even now I couldn't accept the fact that he is no more with us. The time I realise that he is no more I feel hurt and broken."

"Sidharth was special, no doubt we fought, we had our issues but at the end of the day there was a good friendship and we cared for each other. I can say much but this time I couldn't keep going. I planned to not be part of any promotion activities for the song. I am lucky that our producer Shahzeb Azad understood my situation and allowed me to grieve," Rashami said.

Friends, fans and many members of the entertainment fraternity meditatively mourned the passing away of TV heartthrob Sidharth Shukla at an online prayer meeting. The prayer meeting, conducted virtually from the late actor's family home in Mumbai, was led by the Brahmakumaris. Sidharth, who was quite spiritually inclined, was a follower of the religious organisation.

A large number of fans reacted to the posts with their own prayers and emojis. "You will always be in our hearts" this was the most common sentiment accompanied by a heart emoji. Also trending on Twitter was the hashtag #ShukriyaSidharth.