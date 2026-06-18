Week 23 TRP report: Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan stays unbeaten, Naagin 7 soars after finale, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 DROPS without Amar Upadhyay

The BARC Week 23 TRP rankings are out, and there's some serious movement in the top 10. So, who's winning the numbers game right now? Read further to know all the details.

Week 23 TRP report: Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan stays unbeaten, Naagin 7 soars after finale, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 DROPS without Amar Upadhyay

Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan refuses to let go of its crown. For yet another week, it’s the most-watched Hindi TV show in the country. Clearly, that emotional storyline and heavy family drama keep people glued to their screens. Right behind is Vasudha, holding on to the second spot with steady ratings. It just goes to show, a strong, consistent story still works. In third, Tum Se Tum Tak quietly climbs the ladder, picking up speed in the past few weeks but here’s where things get interesting. Naagin 7 shot up to fourth this week, and the timing says it all. Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural juggernaut just wrapped up its season finale, and if there’s one thing everyone knows by now, it’s that Naagin finales pull in viewers by the millions. That big ending sent it flying up the chart.

And then there’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which has tumbled from the top after weeks of leading the pack. Suddenly, it’s in fifth place. Fans have a theory that with Amar Upadhyay’s character missing, the heart of the show just isn’t there. Mihir was the soul, and without him, die-hard viewers are losing interest. Sure, it’s still in the top five, but there’s no question the slip is real.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 shakes out:

6. Anupamaa – Still putting up a fight, but out of the top five for now.

7. Laughter Chefs 3 – The only reality-comedy making the cut, and clearly, it’s working.

8. Jagadhatri – Week after week, it’s holding its ground.

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Still steady at number nine.

10. Udne Ki Aasha – Rounds off the list with a solid showing.

Full Week 23 BARC TRP Rankings:

1. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

2. Vasudha

3. Tum Se Tum Tak

4. Naagin 7

5. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

6. Anupamaa

7. Laughter Chefs 3

8. Jagadhatri

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

10. Udne Ki Aasha

Now, TRP tells one part of the story, but online buzz is a different beast. This week, the clear winner is Naagin 7’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She’s everywhere right now. The finale hype definitely gave her an extra push. Parth Samthaan takes the runner-up spot, while Samridhii Shukla (from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) lands in third thanks to her show’s strong streak. Sriti Jha nabs fourth, and Namik Paul slips into the fifth spot for buzzworthy TV stars this week.

Why Do All These TRP Shifts Matter?

Three big takeaways jump out: Finales matter. Naagin 7 showed that a big, well-promoted ending can move a show up several spots overnight. Star power is real. Losing Amar Upadhyay even for a little while really hurt Kyunki 2. Variety wins. There’s mythological drama up top, supernatural magic at number four, reality comedy breaking up the dramas, and a mix of daily soaps holding steady. Audiences want options, they love options actually. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan and Vasudha are proof that good writing outshines nostalgia.

Who knows what next week will bring? Maybe Naagin 7 hangs on to its post-finale bump; maybe Kyunki 2 roars back when Amar Upadhyay returns. For now, though, Week 23 belongs to Ganga Maai and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

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