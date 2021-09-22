We are still unable to believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more. He passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. His postmortem had been going on since a lot and his body was handed over to the family on September 3. The Balika Vadhu actor's last rites were done at the Oshiwara crematorium. His demise shattered Shehnaaz Gill. She was completely broken and watching her in that state broke many hearts. Many say she isn't even talking to anyone and not eating well. Reports also said that she might need hospitalisation. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Raj Kundra breaks down as he returns home from jail; Malaika Arora BRUTALLY trolled for walking in a weird manner

Post that we also saw Abhinav Shukla revealing that Shehnaaz is coping up. A few days back Diljit took to his Instagram stories and shared that the singer will soon start dubbing the songs for the film. He even revealed that the teaser of Honsla Rakh will be released soon. #SidNaaz fans cannot keep calm and have been showering their love on Shehnaaz's upcoming project. The makers of Honsla Rakh had originally planned to shoot a promotional song on September 15 but they had to postpone it as Shehnaaz was in no position to report on the set. Now, as per reports in ETimes, the makers are planning to begin the shoot by next month. In an interview with ETimes, producer Diljit Thind said that they are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss.

They had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn't happen because of obvious reasons. He revealed that they will finalise the date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it as she is an integral part of the film. Producer also revealed that he is in touch with Shehnaaz's manager and hopes that she will soon contact them.