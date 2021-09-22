Weeks after Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehnaaz Gill to resume shooting for her film opposite Diljit Dosanjh later this month?

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 but Shehnaaz Gill is still in a state of shock. She is a part of Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh and might soon resume work.