Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been in the news almost throughout the entire season of Indian Idol 12. Apart from their singing, they were also in the news for their 'romantic angle'. Pawandeep won the show while Arunita ended up being the 1st runner-up. Pawandeep has now revealed what Arunita told him after he was declared as the winner. the memorable finale moment. Speaking in a recent interview, Pawandeep said that she was nothing but happy for his victory and congratulated him.

Talking to Indianexpress.com, he said, "We haven't got much time to speak but on the stage, Arunita said congratulations and that she is really happy for me. He added that it was an unmatched feeling to be holding the trophy.

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Pawandeep said, "All 6 of us finalists were there and our families were present. I wanted everyone to win as everyone deserved to win. But now I have the trophy and it is my responsibility now and will do it well. I have got everyone's support and I will handle this responsibility well."

The singer was very calm after he was announced the winner. He said, “I was not able to understand anything at that moment. Everything was like a dream and everyone had picked me up after I won. And I was just thinking how did this happen. There are things in life that happen instantly and you cannot understand anything.”

Amongst the other contestants, Sayli Kamble was the second runner-up. Mohd Danish stood in fourth place. Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya grabbed the fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Pawandeep added, “I just want to congratulate them all for being the runner-ups. They all are winners and I am going to give the trophy to everyone for one month and even the car. Everyone can drive the car as everyone is the winner and we are all going to stay together now and work together. This was a format of the show that completed and now in future we all will be together.”