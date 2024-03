Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer show has successfully captivated the audience's heart with its intriguing storyline. Viewers are loving the complexities of the relationship between Savi, Ishaan, and Reeva. However, off late, ardent fans of Ishaan and Savi strongly felt that the makers are focusing more on Reeva and Ishaan's relationship than their favourite couple. The last few episodes were filled with Ishaan bashing Savi, and this didn't sit well with the fans. It seems the makers have finally adhered to fans' requests, as tonight's episode will feature a cute and fun romantic IshVi scene. Also Read - TRP Report Week 10: Jhanak overtakes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; gives tough competition to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Netizens laud Ishaan, Savi's romantic scenes

In the upcoming episode of the Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, you will finally witness how Ishaan gently cares for Savi. The heartwarming scenes have certainly made all the IshVi fans beam with joy. Check out their adorable reactions below. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Savi helps Ishaan; saves his reputation going into the drain post girls washroom fiasco

Tum hamesha yeh baat kyu kehti ho?

Kyuki yehi sach hain! Yaha mera apna..kon hain?? Uski jaane ki baat se jab itna pareshan hoti ho to bol hi do Ishan ki tum nahi chahte ho! Shower love on her?She needs it!?❤️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Ishvi pic.twitter.com/LE3T0DstUT — ?????? ?? ???? ????? ? (@tanuonthisside) March 15, 2024

Ghum can never go wrong with their ost.

This scene where he is applying oil on her hands with ghum ost in bg?♥️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #ishvipic.twitter.com/OyaX0Ns7Lm — ?????? (@ankaheenbatein) March 15, 2024

Everyone's reaction when Savi called Ishan Chidkiya,especially Ishan's reaction?Cow's face, when Mami told u both r making each other faces like typical husband wife?& Ishan's expression when she said, Ishan, Jo rehta hai har waqt pareshan ??#IshVi — ANIDITA ❤ (@SID_ANIDITA) March 15, 2024

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the upcoming episode will witness a major drama where Mama ji's truth related to Anvi will be exposed in front of the entire house. Possibly, Savi will be the one to expose Mama ji's real face in front of everyone.