Well like they say you never know what's in store for you. There was a time when Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly was under confident and her stint in Bigg Boss was a big proof. Today definitely she is a changed person. Rupali Ganguly is right now the top most actress in television. The girl has come a long way and she rightly deserves all the success and fame. But there was a time when Rupali was trying hard to achieve her desired success and she was even seen in the first ever season of Bigg Boss that starred on Sony along with other contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Amit Sadh, Ravi Kishan and more. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Swaran Ghar and more TV shows driven by family drama between parents and kids

Rupali Ganguly tells Rahul Roy I am nothing in front of Rakhi Sawant Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twist: Not just Anuj, even Vanraj to meet with an accident [Read Deets]

One of the old videos of Rupali Ganguly is going viral from the Bigg Boss house where she is seen discussing with the winner of the show about, she not being so famous compared to Rakhi Sawant and is afraid of being nominated from the house. While Rahul is asking her to be confident and not worry about what is going to happen next. This old video of Rupali is leaving her fans wondering why was she so underconfident in life. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly takes Mumbai Metro to beat the traffic; shares videos of her cute co-passengers [View Posts]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bolly Nuts with EF (@bolly_nuts_ef)

While apart from this Rakhi and Rupali's fight in the house had grabbed a lot of highlights where both the actress indulged in an extremely heated argument and called each other names and abused badly. Rupali even called Rakhi a third-grade actress and the fight continued till long between the two actresses. We are damn sure today Rupali wouldn't want to see her this video as she is a changed person but will embrace her mistakes as that has been her biggest learning's. Right now, in Anupamaa you will see Anuj and Vanraj fighting for their lives and the actress is extremely shattered.