Dalljiet Kaur has been making headlines after the reports claimed that the actress is ending her second marriage with her husband Nikhil Patel within one year. And what went wrong between them is reported that their kids couldn't get along with each other, and later the couple felt that they weren't compatible. And now reportedly Dalljiet has come to the kid's defence saying that they aren't at any fault addressing husband Nikhil Patel's daughters. Dalljiet has been making headlines as this is her second marriage and last year and she took a drastic step towards her life after getting separated from her first husband Shalin Bhanot.

What went wrong in Dalljiet Kaur's first marriage with Shalin Bhanot

The actress got married to TV actor Shalin Bhanot in 2009 and in 2015 Dalljiet later walked out of the marriage alleging physical abuse and dowry demands from her in-laws and husband Shalin. In an interview, Dalljiet claimed," "Trouble in our marriage started the next day of our wedding when my mother-in-law stopped talking to me because she wasn't happy with the wedding gifts. Status-wise, we are very different and they always knew about it. My father has three daughters and couldn't afford the kind of wedding they expected.".

Shalin Bhanot was involved with other women claimed Dalljiet

Speaking about her trouble in marriage with Shalin, Dalljiet had seven accused the actor was cheating on her after the arrival of their first child Jaydon. She claimed he was busy despite having no work and never used to stay in the house at night.

However, over time, Dalljiet and Shalin are cordial with each other as they have a son together and don't want the kid to be affected. All said and done, currently, Dalljiet is back in the dilemma her fans are sending her lots of love and strength to overcome the pain all over again.