When Nia Sharma revealed her friends would judge her red carpet looks; 'Why do you walk naked...'

When we talk about Nia Sharma, one of the things that everybody notices, more often, is her bold and bindass conduct of herself. Be it her fashion choices or her take on everything, Nia Sharma is honest to and with herself and it reflects in her personality thus. However, people judge her based on her outfits and social media postings. The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant has been at the receiving end of the trolls for her fashion statements. However, the Jamai Raja actress is unfazed and unbothered by all of it.

Nia Sharma opens up on being judged for her bold fashion choices

In an interview, Nia Sharma opened up on how her close friends and even someone she would be seeing made comments about her outfits and her make-up. Nia wondered how her image or the way her image is portrayed on social media was hampering her personal equation with the people around her. In an interview with an online portal, she poured her heart out on being judged, "Yes, everybody, a lot of them. I have been told why do you use weird lipsticks it doesn't look good after all you are from TV, then I was asked why do you walk naked on award functions, naked toh maine English mein bol diya mujhe toh Hindi mein bola gaya tha by my only friends, even the few times when I would be seeing somebody, they had problems with my image portrayal on my social media. I did not understand how is that hampering my personal equation, never could understand that social media is social media, usko wahi rehne do na yaar."

What did Nia do?

Those who have seen Nia would know that she doesn't let it affect her. And that's what Nia Sharma did. She went ahead with her gut and focussed on herself. "Trust me, if I hadn't conducted myself and I have worked on myself if I hadn't focused on myself, done things my way, you think I would have been here right now? No. There's a world coming in every day, producing a new actor, everyday TV has a new lot, everyday people are just dying to be somewhere. Here I was only focusing on myself, my efforts were just being noticed, even if it were my sartorial choices or my weird attempts, whatever it was, I'm so glad today. Everything was just getting noticed."