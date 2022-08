Sidharth Shukla is still celebrated online. His fans, SidHearts, never leave an opportunity to shower the actor with love and respect. Though he is no longer amongst us, Sidharth Shukla's presence is felt through his fans' love. In his career and in his life, Sidharth made name, gained fame and won a lot of hearts. However, there were times when he was also a part of controversies. In fact, due to his straightforward nature, a lot of people thought of him to be brash and rude. Once, the Bigg Boss 13 winner was embroiled in a controversy where he was accused of drunk driving and beating up a man. Today, we will have a look back at the same. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat, Kapil Sharma-Mika Singh and more TV bromances that made people sit up and take notice

When Sidharth was accused of drunk driving

A couple of years ago, Sidharth Shukla was involved in a controversy where a video had gone viral online in which a man accused Sidharth of beating him. Then there were reports all around that he was drunk and had been drunk driving. Sidharth was known to have an angry young man image amongst the masses. And being a known celebrity, people believed the incident to be true. Only to be found later that the events that transpired were far from what was being circulated around online.

What really happened? Was Sidharth drunk?

The truth was revealed later where it was revealed it was revealed that Sidharth Shukla's brother-in-law got a couple from his office that some goons were troubling them. So, Sidharth and his brother-in-law got hold of the goons and handed them over to the police. But even before the whole truth would be revealed, false and misleading articles surfaced online which tarnished Sidharth's image.

Sidharth Shukla's take on the whole incident

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor blamed it on the online space that has become a trend. He said that the online space is so vast that some of the platforms have been starving for some juicy news. He added that headlines of him being drunk were posted without verification. "It’s really sad that you have gone out to help someone and they make you out to be the wrong one," Sidharth expressed. The actor said that the portal that shared such information later put out the real truth, but the damage was done. "It leaves a bitter feeling in the heart. But I guess that’s life, so it’s okay," he added.