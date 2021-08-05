When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha bashed media for obsessing over Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan – watch video

Popular TV actor Shailesh Lodha, who garnered popularity across the country for his titular portrayal in Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is a multi-talented personality, who often impresses us with satirical and hart-hitting writing pieces and poetries on current situation and topics like corruption, inflation and others. The actor once bashed media for obsessing over Bollywood stars through his hard-hitting poem. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's co-star Kris Wu from XXX: Return of Xander Cage faces life imprisonment in China over rape charges

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanatana Dharma (@dharmorakshatirakshitaha)

In the above viral video, the actor is seen criticising the media through his poetry and saying, “Jis desh me ek superstar ke kandhe ka operation itna mehnatvapurna hojayega sara ka sara media uske darwaza pe aake khada rahe. lekin jis Tukaram ne banduk ki naal pakad ke kasab ki zinda pakad liya uske pariwar ka haal koi nhi puche. He further said, “Jis desh me ek ko America k airport me rok diya jaatha hai, iss desh k mantri k bayan pe bayan nikal aathe hai lekin woh Kalam saab jo jinke zulfu k jatke se parmanu bangaya, unhe Delhi k airport ek airline ne roka, uss desh ke mantri ka kaan pe juu nhi rahegi, aise desh me aise kavitaon ki avashyakta hai.” Also Read - Pathan: Makers of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer rope in THIS actor to reprise his role from War?

Well, we don't how SRK fans must have reacted to this video. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan. The espionage thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by , Bang Bang, , , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after , Happy New Year and . Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more: Bollywood beauties who will soon be seen in big-ticket South movies