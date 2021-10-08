A while ago, there were reports that though Shehnaaz Gill is still grieving Sidharth Shukla’s demise, she has agreed to shoot the promotional song for Honsla Rakh. Fans were happy that Shehnaaz is finally finding the strength to come out of the huge loss and hailed her as a ‘true professional’. Her trailer of the film with Diljit Dosanjh left everyone impressed already and fans called her, ‘the next big thing’. So everyone has been naturally excited for the promotional song as well. While she had shot for the film and wrapped it in April this year, the song will be her first project after Sidharth’s demise on September 2. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill to shoot for a promotional song confirms Honsla Rakh producer; says, 'she's still grieving Sidharth Shukla but is a thorough professional'

There were reports that October 7 is when Shehnaaz will shoot for the song and now there have been reports that she has already set out for the schedule to a foreign location. While fans are celebrating that Shehnaaz has finally stepped out and have been trending #HonslaRakhShehnaazGill on Twitter, there are many fans who are wondering if this news is true or not. SidNaaz fans, who have been lapping up all updates on Shenaaz and her state post Sidharth's death, were waiting to get a glimpse of Shehnaaz when she stepped out of her home and hopped on to the flight to the Honsla Rakh song shoot location. However, there is no picture and that has left fans wondering and asking the question 'Where Is Shehnaaz?'

Well, there may be no picture but it is great solace to know that Shehnaaz is back to work and is trying her all to get back to normal after such a huge, irreplaceable loss. And we are sure the wait to see her in the promotional song and in the film, which hits screens on October 15 is going to be worth the wait.