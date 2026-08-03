Who is Ruhaanika Dhawan? All about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s youngest contestant

Explore everything about actress Ruhaanika Dhawan here. Read ahead to know her rise to fame as she begins a new chapter by being the youngest contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 below.

Who is Ruhaanika Dhawan? All about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s youngest contestant

It is the season of reality shows, and one of India’s favourite shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is back with a brand-new season. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 just started airing on the weekend, and the one contestant who everyone is curious about is Ruhaanika Dhawan. With the new season comes new challenges and stunts which fans are super excited to see.

Among all the contestants of this show, player Ruhaanika Dhawan is the youngest of the lot. With Rohit Shetty hosting again, the audience is eager to see how this season unfolds. Let’s dive in to find out more about actress Ruhaanika Dhawan in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 here.

Who is Ruhaanika Dhawan?

Ruhaanika Dhawan is an actress who has grown up in front of the camera. She started her acting career from a very young age as a child actress. Ruhaanika first made her TV debut with the show Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein in 2012, where she played the role of Aashi.

She rose to popularity at the age of six after she acted in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she won hearts as Ruhi Bhalla. Ruhaanika played the role of Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s daughter.

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