Who is Yogesh Rawat? Splitsvilla 16 star and Ruru Thakur unfollow each other after deleted ‘spineless’ remark

The recent controversy between Splitsvilla star Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Read on to know more.

Yogesh Rawat is an Indian reality TV personality who gained fame through his participation in the dating and relationship-based reality show Splitsvilla 16, which aired on MTV India. Fans recognized Yogesh through his screen performances, his interactions with other contestants, and his work in different challenges. The reality star created news stories through his social media feud with Ruru Thakur.

The recent spat between Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. The news of the two unfollowing each other brought the matter into the limelight. It is being said that this whole controversy started with a post, which was later deleted. On Instagram story, Ruru wrote, "Yep, don't need a spinless man." However, even after the post was removed, it was not fully deleted; rather, the screenshots of the post and its related content continued to be circulated on the web, only stoking the matter further.

Watch the post here:

What is Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur’s controversy?

The root of the controversy is believed to be a comment that allegedly used a word like "spineless." This comment was posted on social media by Ruru, but it was deleted after some time. However, by then, many users had already seen the post and started reacting to it. There was a debate among people about the context in which the comment was made and what it actually meant.

When Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur unfollowed each other on social media, the news spread even faster. However, there has been no official statement on the matter from either of the parties.

Netizens reaction

There are a lot of reactions on social media about this. Some users are supporting one side, some are supporting the other. At the same time, many people are forming their opinion without full information.

Yogesh had asked his followers to stop spreading hatred, but their ongoing dispute has attracted public interest. The relationship between these two parties has reached its limit because their ongoing conflicts create visible tension between them. The recent controversy between Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

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