Whoa! Karanvir Sharma-Debattama Saha beat Sai Ketan Rao - Shivangi Khedkar to emerge as the best new jodi of the year — view poll results

The verdict is out. Fans feel that Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha have a better chemistry than Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar. But the margin of victory as per our poll is not a huge one. It looks like it was a hotly contested affair. While Karanvir and Debattama got 55 per cent votes, the others managed 45 per cent. Both the shows, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have a loyal fan base. Though the TRPs are not too high, people feel the drama and romance content on the shows is far better than many others. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Pearl V Puri's statement on rape accusation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's belly dance video and more

On the show, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani we have seen that the two are now married. The wedding happens in the same campus where the couple met for the first time. Fans marveled at how Anokhi (Debattama Saha) made Shaurya (Karanvir Sharma) a changed person over time. As we know, he was a complete misogynist. Shaurya believed that women who are career-oriented do not care for families. Anokhi busts his myth and makes him a far better human being. Also Read - Barrister Babu, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani - which TV show deserves more attention? Vote Now

On other hand, fans adore the sexual tension between Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. On the show, they meet at her saree shop. The performances from the duo have been first rate. Sai Ketan Rao is now a household name and ascending the popularity charts. People have liked Shivangi Khedkar immensely as well.