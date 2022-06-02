Will Aamna Sharif ever play a vamp again after her Komolika experience? The actress REVEALS [Exclusive]

Aamna Sharif started her acting journey in 2003 with the TV show Kahiin to Hoga. She became a household name and everyone loved her performance as Kashish in it. Later, she featured in TV shows like Hongey Judaa Na Hum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the latter, she portrayed the role of the vamp, Komolika. Aamna’s performance as Komolika was appreciated a lot, but recently, in an interview, she revealed how it was difficult to portray the role, and a certain scene also affected her mental health. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta's health postpones leap? Disha Parmar and child actress track to START from this date [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife recently interacted with , and when we asked if she is not ready to play a vamp again because of the experience she went through as Komolika, the actress said, "It has to be something really challenging. I think I have played the biggest vamp the television has ever experienced. I don't think anything can be more challenging and exciting than playing Komolika which had so many shades to it. It's an iconic character. So, as of now no (won't like to play a vamp), unless something challenging comes up, I would consider that in the future."

Before Aamna, Hina played the role of Komolika and the latter had received a fantastic response for her performance in the TV show. But, after stepping into the shoes of Komolika, Aamna impressed one and all with her amazing act.

After making a mark on Television, Aamna did movies like Aloo Chaat, , Shakal Pe Mat Ja, and . This year, she made her OTT debut with Damaged 3, and recently, her web series Aadha Ishq started streaming on Voot. While talking to us Aamna revealed that she is happy with the response her performance and the show have received.

Further talking about her plans of making a comeback on television, Aamna told us, “Not as of now. But, you never know about the future.”