Will Imlie's Sumbul Touqueer Khan quit the show for her Bollywood dreams? Here's what we know

Imlie is currently one of the top-rated shows on Indian television. The story of the show revolves around a girl named Imlie, a smart village belle, is forced to marry a journalist after they seek shelter in a hut during heavy rains. On reaching the city, she realises that her husband is engaged to be married. Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani's crackling chemistry has left us surprised and people have loved this jodi of Imlie and Aditya. Sumbul Touqueer Khan has received a lot of praises for the show and her performance is just brilliant. However, even before Imlie, Sumbul Touqueer Khan has a successful Hindi film with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Yes, we are talking about Article 15. In an interview with ETimes, Sumbul Touqueer Khan spoke about her dreams of doing Bollywood films. She said, "I want to do more films now and the kind of films that I want to do now are more of artistic and parallel cinema kind of a film and not a regular commercial Bollywood film. Of course, two years back, I had this dream of doing a typical masala film where I play a glamorous role with my hair in the air and chaar ladke gir rahe hain when I come but not anymore. I want to do meaningful cinema now." She also revealed that her parents got divorced when she was 6 years old. She said that though life was different yet not difficult as she loved her dad who took care of her and her sister like a father and mother, both.

She shared how her father used to wake them up and make them do breakfast and they used to go to school while their father left for office. Sumbul now wishes to do things for him and make him happy. The actress also opened up about her struggling days when she and her family survived on just one vada pav for the entire day.