Fans of Shaheer Sheikh are eagerly waiting for his show with Rajan Shahi. It is said to be a social drama. As per our sources, the show might go on air from the end of March. It has been delayed due to some reasons. One of them is the lack of availability of an empty space in Goregaon's Film City to make the set. After Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer Sheikh and Rajan Shahi are coming together for the second time. The show will come on Star Bharat. The makers are now on a hunt for a leading lady who can match his acting chops.

A source told BollywoodLife, "Initially, makers were looking at Hiba Nawab. But then, they felt that she did look very young in front of Shaheer Sheikh. Now, they are in talks with Rubina Dilaik. They want a proper top TV actress for this show. They have approached her, and the talks are on. We should get a clarity in few days." In the past, Hiba Nawab has worked with Rajan Shahi on the show, Tere Sheher Main. Her work was much appreciated by the audience on the serial that also starred Dhruv Bhandari.

It seems the Star Bharat show is an epic romantic saga cum family drama. Raqesh Bapat and Shaheer Sheikh were supposed to play brothers. However, he opted out due to some date reasons. Kinshuk Vaidya is also supposed to be a part of the actor along with Poorva Gokhale of Tujhse Hai Raabta. Do you feel that Shaheer Sheikh and Rubina Dilaik will make a good pair? Let us know...