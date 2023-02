Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are two of the most popular and TOP TV shows in the country. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is always leading with the TRP rating, however, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is not too far behind either. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play Sai, Virat and Pakhi in Ghum Hai whereas Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni play Abhimanyu, Akshara, Aarohi and Abhinav. So, a couple of days ago, we did a poll asking whether AbhiRa will be the next SaiRat. Today, we are declaring the poll results. Also Read - Hina Khan sets the internet on fire with white monokini pics; sunkissed avatar will leave you awestruck [View Pics]

Will AbhiRa be the next SaiRat?

Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod and Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh have kept the fans hooked on their respective TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Fans made them trend and grab headlines in Entertainment News every single day. Since AbhiRa's separation, the fans have been pretty upset, Akshara is living with Abhinav and Abhir and fans have lost all hope of their reunion. On the other hand, SaiRat fans cannot believe they will be endgame. Well, there are fans who still that both AbhiRa and SaiRat will be the endgame. Coming back to the poll, the twists and turns have ruined the jodis for the fans. And hence, they have reacted to the poll. It was a neck-to-neck competition between yes and no. About 52% have voted yes while 48% feel that AbhiRa will still be the endgame. Check out the poll result here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: A fan compares Ayesha Singh aka Sai with Kareena Kapoor Khan's Geet and it'll break your heart [Watch Video]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu facing a tough time when Ruhi tells him that the children at the party are teasing her that he is not her real father. Ruhi is disheartened and runs away. Abhimanyu and Aarohi get worried. Mimi is going to invite Akshara home. How will their reunion go?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat confessing his love for Sai in the confession room at a Church. However, instead of the father, it is heard by Bhavani Kaku. Virat is in a lot of pain and wants to reunite with Sai. He confesses that he cannot love Pakhi ever. Will Bhavani Kaku reunite SaiRat?