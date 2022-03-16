Shaheer Sheikh is back on TV with the show Woh Toh Hai Albela. The Rajan Shahi show is about a dutiful brother, and airs on Star Bharat. Shaheer Sheikh had a grand introduction scene on the show. Fans could not keep calm as he was introduced with a dance sequence. His wife Ruchikaa Kapoor has said that their daughter Anaya watches the show every night at 9 pm. She has shared a video where we can see her cuddled in the lap of her mom. Anaya is wearing a striped outfit. Ruchikaa Kapoor captioned it as, "Guess what we’re watching everyday at 9pm on @starbharat … #WohTohHaiAlbela...Also, Anaya thinks this man looks familiar." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat put break-up rumours to rest, Pooja Banerjee shares first picture of her newborn daughter and more

Fans left hearts for the little one. Shaheer Sheikh was blessed with a baby girl last year. The actor got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor in 2020 in a court marriage. The two had been dating since a while now. Shaheer Sheikh was roped in by Rajan Shahi after the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke where he played the role of Abeer Raghuvanshi. Woh Toh Hai Albela is a family cum social drama.

The actor was bereaved as his father passed away a month back. He died due to complications from COVID-19. Fifteen days after his demise, Shaheer Sheikh resumed work on Woh Toh Hai Albela. He had spoken about how fatherhood was a life-changing experience for him. He had told The Times Of India, "I am so happy looking at my baby and holding her in my arms that I have lost count of the days. Both Ruchikaa and the baby are doing fine and I am happy that everything is going well. We are truly blessed to have this little angel in our lives."