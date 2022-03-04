Woh Toh Hai Albela: Shaheer Sheikh-Hiba Nawab's show might have this HUGE twist? [Exclusive]

Woh Toh Hai Albela which stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab is supposed to go on air soon i.e. from March 14 2022. The show that comes on Star Bharat is a tale of family relationships. It is about a younger brother who assumes all the responsibilities of his elder sibling including marrying the woman he was engaged to. In the promos, we have seen Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh. The casting of the show has been the topic of much discussion on social media. Hiba Nawab has been a part of Rajan Shahi's shows before. She is known as Amayra from Tere Sheher Main. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh recreates Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow look for Woh Toh Hai Albela; Erica Fernandes reacts to his new avatar

A source close to the development told BollywoodLife, "The character of Shaheer Sheikh's elder brother played by Anuj Sachdeva is there for only 15 episodes. After that, we see his demise. Shaheer Sheikh decides to take up his responsibilities including marrying his fiancee, which is played by Hiba Nawab. But Shaheer's character is in love with some other girl. As of now, there are huge chances of a new actress being paired with him. However, this is a daily and you never know what the audience might like. The production house is in talks with a number of top actresses."

Woh Toh Hai Albela is a family drama with a large ensemble cast. Raqesh Bapat was supposed to be Shaheer Sheikh's elder brother but had to opt out as the show got a bit delayed. We told you that the production house could not find space in Film City.