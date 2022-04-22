is quite busy shooting for Woh Toh Hai Albelaa in which he plays Kanha aka Krishna. He has been in Indonesia for work purposes. The actor has been quite active on social media. He is a complete family man, as y'all would know. Shaheer is married to producer Ruchikaa Kapoor and has a cute little daughter Anaya. Shaheer took to his social media handle and shared an adorable reel video dedicated to his wife, Ruchikaa. Shaheer has been away for some days and has been missing her. The post will leave all the die-hard romantics gushing and crushing over Shaheer. It will surely make you go aww! Also Read - Sara Tendulkar shares gorgeous video of enjoying cherry blossoms; fans say, â€˜You are the only reason for me to support Mumbaiâ€™

In his post, Shaheer revealed that he has watched all of the videos of Ruchikaa that he has in his phone. Yep, that's how much he misses her. "10 days without u and I have seen all ur videos in my phone.. #Mygirlwiththecurls #ikigai," He captioned the post. Ruchika re-shared the reel on her gram and thanked her handsome beau saying, "As always, Mr.Sheikh manages to melt my heart. To my forever partner in this journey of life â€¦ @shaheernsheikh #MadUs #AnayaKeMummyPapa." is being played in the background and it goes perfectly with vibe.

Isn't it romantic and aww-worthy? Shaheer and Ruchikaa had been dating for a while before tying the knot in a registered wedding in 2020. They welcomed a baby girl in September last year. He has been playing a doting father to Anaya. Though he has kept her away from the media glare, Shaheer has shared some glimpses of her on occasions. Ruchikaa, on the other hand, is quite frequent with her posts on her little munchkin. Anaya is yet to be introduced to the world.