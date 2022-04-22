Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh misses wife Ruchikaa Kapoor; posts an awe-inspiring video â€“ watch

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa star Shaheer Sheikh has been busy juggling his shoot and an overseas trip to Indonesia for work purposes. He took to his social media and shared a reel video dedicated to his producer wife Ruchikaa Kapoor.