The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by megastar has started airing on television from August 23 with all the excitement and enthusiasm. However, the quiz show has also become a tool for scammers to defraud the citizens by sending them fraudulent and spam messages on Whatsapp that can empty your bank account.

The West Jaintia Police have issued an alert from their official social media handles asking the citizens to be vigilant about the ongoing scam that has been taking place in the name of KBC. These messages are being circulated via Whatsapp and Telegram among others using international numbers.

Following the format of KBC where contestants are asked multiple choice questions and use lifelines if uncertain, the message leads you to a similar interface when the victim clicks on it or try calling the number. The tricksters then identify themselves from the KBC team and ask you to pay a certain amount to process the lottery.

The police have alerted citizens to not fall prey to such scams. They have advised people to refrain from sharing their bank account details, responding to such messages and avoid establishing communication with unknown persons. People should also avoid transfering money to unknown persons without confirming their identity and credibility.

The police have also provided some suggestions on Twitter that can help them identify such scams and avoid engaging with it. If people come across any suspicious activity related to their bank account, they must immediately alert their banks to avoid getting harmed in a big way.

Last year, because of the pandemic, the producers had decided to not have a studio audience, keeping in mind the Covid safety protocols. The live audience is back this season, but it is required to adhere to all Covid-related precautions.