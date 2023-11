India Vs Australia world cup final is the talk of the town. We are all excited to see who will win the world cup this year. We are hoping and praying continuously so that team India gets all the strength to play well today. The craze of cricket in India is huge and there is so much of crowd at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad today to see the world cup final match. People are going crazy and the excitement level is super high. Many Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and others have left for Ahmedabad to watch the finals. Also Read - Top 6 recent instances that made fans wonder about what's happening with Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchans

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Everyone is praying and Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan has also shared a special message for the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his team. The host of the show sent best wishes to team India and told them that all the Indians are with them. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan avoids wishing Aaradhya Bachchan on her birthday on social media; netizens notice

Amitabh Bachchan's special message for team India

Amitabh Bachchan spoke in Hindi. He said, "Dear Rohit and Team India. Today is the day for which you and your team has worked hard since several years and you are prepared as well. Along with you, the entire country has waited for this day. All of us want to tell each Team India player that when you will be on the field today, we 140 Indians will also be with you. Today, the breath of the entire country will be with the breath of these 11 players. Today, the courage of 140 Indians will accompany you to the field. Every Indian's energy will be with you on the field and when you will hold the World Cup in your arms, the 140 Indians will say with pride, ‘Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyara, jhanda uncha rahe humara." Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a heart-touching birthday wish for daughter Aaradhya; says 'I breathe for you'

Trending Now

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

A look at the video of Bollywood supporting team India

Netizens asks Amitabh Bachchan not to watch the world cup final

Recently, during the semi-final of India Vs New Zealand, Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted that when he does not watch the match, team India wins. Post that netizens asked him not to watch the India Vs Australia world cup final so that we can win.