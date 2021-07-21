WTF Wednesday: Dear Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 team, using Madhurima Tuli's personal issues for TRPs is the lowest of lows

The infamous scene on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was recreated between contestants Maheck Chahal and Vishal Aditya Singh. For the uninitiated, Madhurima had hit Vishal with a frying pan repeatedly in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13.