WTF Wednesday: Dear SidNaaz fans, 'Honsla Rakho!' Shehnaaz Gill will be back with a bang

It's been 41 days since Sidharth Shukla left this mortal world way earlier than expected. His sudden death in the prime of his life, at the peak of his TV career, and the terrible state of his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, left young actors shaken. Since then, SidNaaz fans have been constantly enquiring about Shehnaaz's health condition on social media. But it is time SidNaaz fans should give Shehnaaz a break and let her heal from the loss of her close friend. Here's why. Also Read - 5 things making SidNaaz fans happy, worried and upset as Shehnaaz Gill returns to work

Overwhelming with love and care Also Read - The look in Shehnaaz Gill's eyes become a cause of worry for SidNaaz fans – read deets

It is good to see such a fandom like SidNaaz constantly showering love and care upon Shehnaaz during this trying times. But their overwhelming love may turn irritating and keep reminding Shehnaaz of the things that may or may not help her get out of her grieving stage. Also Read - Kushal Tandon has the most heartfelt words for Shehnaaz Gill; fans say, 'Thank you for saying this'

Sharing throwback pictures and videos

SidNaaz fans have been flooding the internet with old pictures and videos featuring Sidharth and Shehnaaz's lovable moments. But the past memories may trigger certain emotions that may worsen the pain of her loss. And if you still want to share, then you need to stop tagging Shehnaaz on social media for her own good.

Analysis paralysis

Shehnaaz recently came back on the sets of her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh nearly after a month. While she is currently busy promoting her film along with costars and Sonam Bajwa in London, fans noticed a moist and said that she has lost glint in her eyes. You need to stop overthinking or overanalyzing every situation that may not give you the desired solution.

Dear SidNaaz fans, we understand your emotional state as well. You also must be going through a rollercoaster ride of emotions and don't want to see your favourite person suffering all the time. But you have to and you must give Shehnaaz her own little space to grieve her loss and figure a way out. Everybody has their own ways to heal themselves.

Just set her free, Honsla Rakho and Shehnaaz will be back with a bang to entertain you again.