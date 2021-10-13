WTF Wednesday: Dear SidNaaz fans, 'Honsla Rakho!' Shehnaaz Gill will be back with a bang

Since Sidharth Shukla's untimely death, SidNaaz fans have been constantly enquiring about Shehnaaz Gill's health condition on social media. But it is time SidNaaz fans should give Shehnaaz a break and let her heal from the loss of her close friend.