WTF Wednesday: Fans should give Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya a break from online trolling, here's why

Young Shanmukhapriya has been winning hearts on Indian Idol 12 with her unique style of singing which has guaranteed her a slot in the top 7 contestants of the reality show. She is a fan of the legendary playback singer , and also yodels like he used to. However, the last couple of weeks have been quite tough for the young talent. She has been facing the audience's ire for allegedly ruining old Hindi classics sung by some of the iconic singers such as Kishore Kumar and of the industry. And we feel that fans should give Shanmukhapriya a break from online trolling.

Just like any other aspiring singers who dream to make it big in the music industry, Shanmukhapriya has also got a platform to showcase her singing skills. She has entered a competition which is being judged by many people from the country who will eventually decide her fate through their voting. But trolling the 17-year-old young talent and calling her 'pathetic', 'loud speaker' and what not, may prove to be detrimental to her singing career.

Shanmukhapriya was about 10 or 11 when she was first introduced to the vocal technique. She had been listening to Kishore Kumar's songs since her childhood and fell in love with his yodelling skills. It was something very new to her. She was attracted to that sound and wanted to try it too. Not to forget that she has also fought society's male dominance as she was told by many people that yodeling can only be done by boys. She took it as a challenge. She began practising and slowly started singing Kishore Kumar's songs. It definitely took some time to control her voice and brush her skills. With the help of her musician parents and hard work, Shanmukhapriya turned herself into what she is being called today, the yodelling wonder.

It has also been observed that people have also been trolling the guests, recent being veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter , who showered praises on the young talent who crooned Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu. Many people asked Akhtar whether he was paid to come as a guest in Indian Idol 12. First of all, a man of such calibre shouldn't be disrespected in such an obnoxious manner. Moreover, if Akhtar is praising a young talent like Shanmukhapriya, it will only boost her confidence to hone her skills just to take it to higher levels.

So let Shanmukhapriya sing and however she wants to. She is already a part of a tough competition. She will be responsible for her own mistakes. And if she makes any, she will eventually get eliminated from the reality show. She may also cement her place as one of the top finalists or bag the Indian Idol 12 winner's trophy. Because this ultimate power, lies with you people and no one else.