Sidharth Shukla's sudden death at the peak of his TV career have shaken the entire industry. His colleagues and fans have been having the same sinking feeling of last year when left this mortal world on June 14, 2020. But one thing that has remained constant between the untimely deaths of these two young actors, is the insensitivity and irresponsible behaviour of the paparazzi and a few celebrities who managed to sought their two minutes of fame even in such sensitive time.

The despicable coverage of Sushant's death became a talking point last year that snowballed into one of the biggest controversies in Bollywood in recent years. This year too, the visuals have been quite similar and disheartening to the same degree.

We saw the paparazzi relentlessly surrounding and running behind a grief-stricken Shehnaaz Gill who was very emotionally close to Sidharth. The shutterbugs barged in to the car to capture the heartbreaking visuals of the inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill. They didn't even give her a free passage to enter the crematorium to pay her last respects to the deceased. Shoving the cameras and mics on her face was their top-most priority. Their quest didn't end there. They blocked the main gate of the crematorium to capture the grieving family members as well. It was no less than a stampede-like situation.

And if that was not enough, a few celebrities who offered their condolences to the family, shamelessly went on to reveal the disturbing and painful plight of the mourning family members. Probably, it was the best time for them to gain some footage from a dead man's funeral. It was no less than an inhuman and unjust harassment of the grieving family to say the least.

Perhaps, this is how our society strives and prospers. Perhaps, we as human beings have forgotten to treat each other as we are.

Stand-up comedian and poet, Zakir Khan, has rightly put the ongoing situation into his scathing lines which read, "Woh tumhe insaan nahi samjhte, Is liye nahi hai koi line. Na koi boundaries hain. Tumhari laash unke liye rooh nikla hua koi jism nahi. Bas tasveer lene ka ek aur mauqa hai. Jitni ho sake utni.

"Ye waise hain jaise dangon mein kisi jalte ghar mein se bartan churani ki koshish karna. Kyuki unke iske baad tum kya hi kam aaoge. Zyada se zyada 10 tasveerien, 5 khabarein, 3 videos, 2 stories, 1 post aur bas khatam.

"Isliye tumhari maut tamasha hi rahegi."

Sorry Sushant and Sidharth! We have failed you again.