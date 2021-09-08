WTF Wednesday: Sushant Singh Rajput last year, Sidharth Shukla this year - when will the 'tamasha' around a celeb's death stop?

One thing that has remained constant between the untimely deaths of these two young actors, Sidharth Shukla and Sushant Singh Rajput, is the insensitivity and irresponsible behaviour of the paparazzi and a few celebrities who managed to sought their two minutes of fame even in such sensitive time.