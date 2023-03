Yash's KGF has been one sensational franchise. The movie KGF 2 made over Rs 1,000 crores globally. Fans are in awe of the character of Rocky Bhai and how he literally builds his own country with gold. Now, TV producer Rashmi Sharma is making a TV show loosely based on the movie. In the past, she took inspiration from Kabir Singh to make Sirf Tum starring Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh. Now, she is making a TV show which is based on KGF. Given the scale of the movie, we wonder how someone can adapt it for TV? Maybe it will have a theme of gold. This has been reported by Gossips TV. Also Read - Nani takes a dig at Venkatesh Maha for his controversial remark over Yash’ KGF as he talks about commercial films?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jigyasa Singh (@jigyasa_07)

It seems Jigyasa Singh has been roped in as the leading lady. The hero is Sidharth Arora. In the past, we have seen Jigyasa Singh on Shakti and Thapki Pyaar Ki. Sidharth Arora plays the main lead. We can see that he looks good with a beard so he fits the look of Rocky Bhai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Arora (@siddharth_arora13)

KGF was about a henchman of a Mumbai don who goes back to his home town to claim his stake in the gold mines that destroyed the lives of his near and dear ones. Prashanth Neel's movie has a fan base for the action, dialogues, lavish sets and of course the towering personality of Rocky Bhai. Given the almost mythical projection of Rocky Bhai we wonder how they will bring it on TV. Rashami Sharma has made some of the most successful TV shows.