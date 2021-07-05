Years later, Kaun Banega Crorepati producer Siddharth Basu reveals the TRUTH why Shah Rukh Khan was a part of the show for just one season

Apart from one season in 2011, Amitabh Bachchan has been the show's host and face. As you would know, that one season was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Read on to know why it didn't work out with him.