Years later, Kaun Banega Crorepati producer Siddharth Basu reveals the TRUTH why Shah Rukh Khan was a part of the show for just one season

Kaun Banega Crorepati turned 21 recently. The first episode was aired on July 3, 2020 and very soon it became one of the most successful shows in the history of Indian Television. made his TV debut with the show. Apart from one season in 2011, Big B has been the show’s host and face. As you would know, that one season was hosted by . Also Read - Meezan Jafferi refutes rumours of dating Navya Naveli Nanda; says it is unfair on her

In a recent interview with Indian Express, the show’s producer Siddharth Basu revealed why SRK was there only for one season. He said that comparisons with Amitabh was the main reason. “I think SRK did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet.” He went on to say that AB will always be the ABC of KBC, and on this show, those are very big shoes to fill. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal surviving in Indian Idol 12 due to their 'love angle'? Here’s what fans have to say; Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to cardiac arrest

The show has been criticised for selling sob stories. Talking about it, Siddharth said that KBC has never been just another quiz show. He added that the human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A. “It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host. There is a huge range of people from across the length of India on KBC telling engaging and relatable stories about ordinary Indians. It’s a show that touches lives with the heart as well as the mind,” he added. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan quits Aankhen 2, director Abhinay Deo confirms the film being shelved after Big B's exit

The show’s new season will begin soon. Are you excited for it?