Yeh Hai Chahatein is one show that rakes in great TRPs despite a tricky time slot. The lion's share of the credit should go to the main leads, Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) and Preesha (Sargun Kaur Luthra). Both of them have a sizzling chemistry, which is hardly replicated by any of the other TV jodis. The show has seen a leap of five years. People were very apprehensive of the leap as no one wanted to see Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra as parents to grown-up kids. Well, their baby is below ten years much to the delight of fans. ICYMI, the couple's consummation sequence a month back was one of the most hotly discussed topics on Twitter. The TV jodi proved that they are true professionals and can deliver what their fans wish for. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Latest Promo: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's new banter will resonate with everyone cribbing over the fuel prices
A dance sequence is coming up, and fans have gone mad seeing the video. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra are romancing like there is no tomorrow. Fans are shocked and cannot control their anticipation. Just check out some of the reactions on Twitter.... Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa TOPS again with a hike; Udaariyaan drops, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnesses jump in ratings
In the coming days, we are guessing that Presha (Sargun Kaur Luthra) will meet Rudraksh due to their daughter Roohi. The dream sequence is going to come soon. Seeing the reactions, it is evident that Yeh Hai Chahatein is again going to trend like crazy! Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Latest Promo: Fans ecstatic to see Ram's extreme concern for Priya; say, 'Vedika shocked'
