Yeh Hai Chahatein is one show that rakes in great TRPs despite a tricky time slot. The lion's share of the credit should go to the main leads, Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) and Preesha (Sargun Kaur Luthra). Both of them have a sizzling chemistry, which is hardly replicated by any of the other TV jodis. The show has seen a leap of five years. People were very apprehensive of the leap as no one wanted to see Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra as parents to grown-up kids. Well, their baby is below ten years much to the delight of fans. ICYMI, the couple's consummation sequence a month back was one of the most hotly discussed topics on Twitter. The TV jodi proved that they are true professionals and can deliver what their fans wish for. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Latest Promo: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's new banter will resonate with everyone cribbing over the fuel prices

A dance sequence is coming up, and fans have gone mad seeing the video. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra are romancing like there is no tomorrow. Fans are shocked and cannot control their anticipation. Just check out some of the reactions on Twitter.... Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: Anupamaa TOPS again with a hike; Udaariyaan drops, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnesses jump in ratings

I thought she will ? his neck here????

Yes!! hain hum greedy!!?????#YehHaiChahatein pic.twitter.com/X44NufqTsg — Pallu (@payal_smart) January 1, 2022

#YehHaiChahatein comfort level dono ka??? it's seems abrargun were more desperate for romantic scene they were waiting like us?? ab ghus jao dono ek dusre me ???#Abrargun #Rusha pic.twitter.com/wxZbNg7KQo — sanaya,rusha ? (@Mohini82181797) January 1, 2022

Rusha dance seq hot d sexy...????... Abrargun raising the temperatures..?️?️..That chess kiss part takes the cake..??..

Yhc editors be warned..?️?️ if u chop off the gd parts..?? #YehHaiChahatein https://t.co/OrHSWUJFbB — ??_$@r$_??__?? (@rrushafan1) January 1, 2022

Rudra s living in tabela from so many days

So at least utilise before going to kh?? Fire s there and 2 body fire also there come on bring itv basic Hot romance elements #YehHaiChahatein #RuSha #AbrarGun https://t.co/LhXOXJl0bF — Paru (@parvathypa4) January 1, 2022

I am pregnant. this dance impregnated me ?? THE COMFORT.THE COMFORT THE COMFORT !!!! THEY'RE LITERALLY SENSUOUS SEXUAL WALKING DRUGS ? PLEASE THEIR HANDS AND NOW THE LIPS ARE LIKE SO FLUID AND VISCOUS AT EACH OTHER'S BODIES, MAKHAN SMOOTH#YehHaiChahatein #RuSha #AbrarGun pic.twitter.com/Mj3wDMb5Pn — ꪖnees kaur qazi | 2.9 (@ashfaqmiyaann) January 1, 2022

In the coming days, we are guessing that Presha (Sargun Kaur Luthra) will meet Rudraksh due to their daughter Roohi. The dream sequence is going to come soon. Seeing the reactions, it is evident that Yeh Hai Chahatein is again going to trend like crazy! Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Latest Promo: Fans ecstatic to see Ram's extreme concern for Priya; say, 'Vedika shocked'