Yeh Hai Chahatein's lead pair Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra have a huge fan following. People love the jodi of Preesha and Rudra. The show has a TRP of above 2. Now, fans are thrilled as Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra have bagged their first commercial. It is for the matrimonial portal, Jeevansathi.com. In the video, we can see Sargun Kaur Luthra can be seen in a simple saree. Abrar Qazi is in a simple shirt with denim. The two are looking very good together. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's chemistry is one of the highlights of Yeh Hai Chahatein. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash UPSET with Ekta Kapoor; wants her season to be better than the first – read SHOCKING deets

On the show, Preesha (Sargun Luthra) and Rudra (Abrar Qazi) are now living together. Fans are happy to see them together after a separation of five years. Their baby girl, Ruhi is with them, so fans are missing a bit of the romance. But it looks like fans will be treated to some making videos of the Jeevansathi.com ad. Take a look at how happy fans are with the new commercial of the jodi... Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash starrer show's trailer launch and press meet postponed following Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Get Set To Celebrate The Happiness Of #AbrarGun in Jeevan Saathi Ad,The Poster At Short Notice is So Beautifully Made By Cutie @teekhimishti18 ❤️❤️ So All Join In Bhai Log Today at 7Pm ,Let's Party Hard Today ❤️❤️ #YehHaiChahatein #AbrarGun pic.twitter.com/UEpYVXVTSx — DivsSargunDiwani?❤️ (@DivSargunDiwani) February 7, 2022

ese lagg raha jese ye jeevansaathis ka wedding invite ho AAAAJAISKWKLDJWQ *SCREAMING INTENSIFIES* BARATIOOO READY REHNAA ????❤ #YehHaiChahatein #RuSha #AbrarGun https://t.co/ECrlFYoHQN — ꪖnees kaur qazi | 2.8 (@ashfaqmiyaann) February 7, 2022

Yeh Hai Chahatein is made by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The show did well despite the timing clashing with Bigg Boss 15. The makers have a lot of drama in store for fans! Also Read - Lock Upp: Third contestant of Kangana Ranaut-Ekta Kapoor OTT reality show to bring in a SPIRITUAL dose? [EXCLUSIVE]