Yeh Hai Chahatein fans angrily protest against Altamash Faraz aka Armaan's re-entry on the show; trend BAN ARMAAN FROM YHC [Read Tweets]

Yeh Hai Chahatein fans up in arms against entry of Altamash Faraz as Armaan trend Ban Armaan From YHC; lead stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra urge them to stop trolling and be supportive