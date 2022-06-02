Yeh Hai Chahatein fans angrily protest against Altamash Faraz aka Armaan's re-entry on the show; trend BAN ARMAAN FROM YHC [Read Tweets]

Yeh Hai Chahatein has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has taken a leap and we are focusing on the issues in the life of Saransh. As of now, the plot revolves around how Preesha is pregnant and Revathi wants her to give up her baby for adoption. It seems she blames Preesha for the demise of her close ones, and feels Preesha must compensate with equal pain and suffering. The makers are planning to bring back actors Altamash Faraz and Karan Kaushal Sharma as Armaan and Chachaji. Fans are totally against this. In fact, BAN ARMAAN FROM YHC is trending big time. Also Read - Thackeray to Azhar; 5 biopics with good story line that failed to make a mark

It seems fans do not like the character or the actor. They are telling the makers that they are hugely invested on the show and their sentiments need to be respected by them. But it looks like the lead actors Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have come out in support of him.

So like always we've been let down the so called ARMAAN is coming back I cant believe this ! They just made me leave my own show! Why! Why! Why! Is the only questione! We don't matter at all!

Well, it looks like fans are totally against the idea of having him. Let us see what the makers of Yeh Hai Chahatein decide now.