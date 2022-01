Yeh Hai Chahatein saw the reunion of Rudra (Abrar Qazi) and Preesha (Sargun Kaur Luthra). This happened after Yuvraj's plot to get killed Rudra (Abrar Qazi) flopped. We saw that Roohi rushed to the room to save Rudra. He finally opened his eyes and saw the room burning. Preesha (Sargun Kaur Luthra) reaches there and is about to enter the room caught in flames. People stop her. Rudra heroically rescues Roohi and comes out. Preesha and he have an eye-lock. Fans are thrilled to see how Roohi managed to save her father. The couple had been away for five years. Also Read - Naagin 6: Is Mahira Sharma the new serpent queen in Ekta Kapoor's show?

Rudra and Preesha's dance sequence some days back created a stir on social media. The two actors have some of the best chemistry on Indian TV. Yeh Hai Chahatein fans were desperately waiting for this day. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here...

After so long, the precap is so exciting! And it's pretty much same stuff but with li'l more of RuSha?♥️ His eyes!!! ??♥️ His messed up hair on forehead!!!! Man!! ♥️♥️♥️ Mera fangirling mode is returning!!!#YehHaiChahatein #RuSha pic.twitter.com/lCKwOMSbLh — Pallu (@payal_smart) January 19, 2022

He's burnt all over but his happiness after seeing his oxygen after 5 years??? can't wait to watch this bda wala ATOM BOMB with AbrarGun ki bomb wali acting??? @Imdhruvu bhai ye ATOM BOMB ke waqt ho sake to increase the brightness please??? #YehHaiChahatein #AbrarGun #RuSha pic.twitter.com/GspgC2pZ70 — CK (@cxt_k9) January 19, 2022

They Both Were Worried For Their Precious Love Symbol Their Ruhi The Worry Pain in Both Made Us All Teary ?❤️ #YehHaiChahatein #RuSha #AbrarGun pic.twitter.com/8s38MZbrcD — DivsSargunDiwani?❤️ (@DivSargunDiwani) January 19, 2022

First She Bcom Teary and Worried Then Screamed ,Crying Out For Her Love Her Daughter,Her Emotions Were So Teary & Enduring Sargun Again Giving Out Best Fab Emotional Performance Even Though it Was For Just Few Minutes Impact Was Huge ?❤️ #SargunKaurLuthra #YehHaiChahatein pic.twitter.com/pCpDAQzqbo — DivsSargunDiwani?❤️ (@DivSargunDiwani) January 19, 2022

Yeh Hai Chahatein is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Though the show comes after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the late timing is not an issue. Yeh Hai Chahatein comes on Star Plus.