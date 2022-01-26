Yeh Hai Chahatein fans are kind of annoyed with the makers. It seems Preesha (Sargun Luthra) and Rudra (Abrar Qazi) have separated once again. Preesha has told him that Roohi is Yuvraj and her daughter. Roohi is left upset with this development. Fans are wondering why Preesha took this decision as a typical sacrificing female lead of Ekta Kapoor's show. Also, they are upset that most of the romance sequences of late were in the dreams of the two leads. They have written to the makers on Twitter to ensure that some real romance happens soon. They are okay with any kind of track as long as the two are in the same frame. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa maintains FIRST position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra's intense chemistry is the highlight of the show. The two actors nail the emotional sequences. Also, people were loving the scenes between Roohi and Rudra. It seems Yuvraj has shown a fake DNA report to Rudra, which has left him shattered. This is how fans are reacting on social media...

RUDRAKSH KHURANA FTW?✊?✊?✊ ATLEAST FOR ME TO GET OVER THIS TRACK. PLZ KEEP ROASTING HER MORE. THANKS ❤️ #YehHaiChahatein https://t.co/m8aubKzZCF — SWETHA✨ (@GirlygirlSwetha) January 26, 2022

Ok now I'm done: the set-up is done, the misunderstanding is done, the trauma is done, now just give me what I signed up for: RuSha#YehHaiChahatein #RuSha — ✑?????? ✒ (@wistfullthought) January 26, 2022

I seriously wanted such a rusha scene from so long and was waiting for it and I think we are on the way to get it.

My expectations are highhh#YehHaiChahatein pic.twitter.com/0V7barndGo — Sanshiv.47 (@Sansshiiv) January 26, 2022

For me right it looks like back to 1st MU whr Pree is dng the job of Rahul n being Pree too,Ru hurt as he thinks Pree ne dhoka diya n wen she pursues or goes all out to save him we r bk ?? n last mein big revelation ... #YehHaiChahatein — Arvi_rusha (@ArviRusha) January 26, 2022

I'm just going to look forward to this and more upcoming #RuSha romance cause nothing else makes sense! ?#YehHaiChahatein pic.twitter.com/DpjswNN776 — Seven (@Ju_lie35) January 26, 2022

Can they have a one night stand in this track... Ru can show her what a weak moment is actually like... They can stay mad at each other if they want after that...??#YehHaiChahatein #RuSha #AbrarGun pic.twitter.com/vXQKb0sztj — Avi's Abores ?? (@ChandiKiGuddiya) January 26, 2022

We can see that fans are tolerating all the tracks just for their faves, Rudra and Preesha. Some fans also shared examples of Mahir (Pearl V Puri) and Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) romance from Naagin 3 for makers to get some inspiration. The consummation sequence drove fans crazy a couple of months back.