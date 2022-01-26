Yeh Hai Chahatein fans are kind of annoyed with the makers. It seems Preesha (Sargun Luthra) and Rudra (Abrar Qazi) have separated once again. Preesha has told him that Roohi is Yuvraj and her daughter. Roohi is left upset with this development. Fans are wondering why Preesha took this decision as a typical sacrificing female lead of Ekta Kapoor's show. Also, they are upset that most of the romance sequences of late were in the dreams of the two leads. They have written to the makers on Twitter to ensure that some real romance happens soon. They are okay with any kind of track as long as the two are in the same frame. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa maintains FIRST position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips
Abrar Qazi and Sargun Luthra's intense chemistry is the highlight of the show. The two actors nail the emotional sequences. Also, people were loving the scenes between Roohi and Rudra. It seems Yuvraj has shown a fake DNA report to Rudra, which has left him shattered. This is how fans are reacting on social media... Also Read - Yeh Hai Chahatein: Fans get emotional as Rudra and Preesha finally meet in a thrilling episode — read tweets
We can see that fans are tolerating all the tracks just for their faves, Rudra and Preesha. Some fans also shared examples of Mahir (Pearl V Puri) and Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) romance from Naagin 3 for makers to get some inspiration. The consummation sequence drove fans crazy a couple of months back. Also Read - Yeh Hai Chahatein: Abrar Qazi-Sargun Luthra's sensuous dance sequence sets a thirst trap for fans — read tweets
