Yeh Hai Chahatein is headed for a huge leap. And the report is kind of disappointing for fans. It seems like Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi are going to say bye bye to the show. In the past two months, two big shows of Ekta Kapoor Kundali Bhagya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have seen leaps. The ratings of Yeh Hai Chahatein have seen a dip. On the show, we saw two occasions where the leaps Rudraksh and Preesha were separated. The story moved onto the kids, Saaransh and Ruhi. The two did not wish to age on screen. Then, the makers brought them back as Samrat and Nayanthara. Also Read - TRP List Week 10: Anupamaa has clear lead over Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Yeh Hai Chahatein drops further [View Full List]

It looks like they have made up their minds to leave the project now. It does not make sense for them to play parents to children who are 25 or 30. Both the actors are quite young. It seems Sargun Kaur Luthra will leave the show first. Then, Abrar Qazi will settle down the story before he bids adieu. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and more TV actresses who are queens of emotional scenes [View Pics]

#YHC is set to take another leap but it will be with a new cast this time. Sargun would make an exit post-leap, while Abrar will be seen in an initial episode to give a build-up to the new characters. But things are yet to be officially announced. Via #IndiaForums@GossipsTv — GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) April 3, 2023

Abrar Qazi has been on shows like Gathbandhan. But Yeh Hai Chahatein was the show that made him famous all over India. Fans adored the chemistry of Preesha and Rudraksh on the show. The two infused lives into the characters. Sargun Luthra was a part of the show, Tantra before this. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Kartik-Naira, Imlie fame Arylie and more TV jodis' love stories that ended in deaths [View Pics]

Well, fans were upset as Kundali Bhagya took a 20 year leap where the makers had to let go of Shakti Arora. Fans had started loving the chemistry of Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar decided to quit. Now, the show has an all-new star cast of Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Leenesh Mattoo and Pooja Banerjee.