Krishna Mukherjee of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3 fame got engaged to Chirag Batliwala in September last year. The two of them had a rendezvous romance and an epic engagement on the hillside. And now, in just a couple of days, Krishna Mukherjee will become Mrs. The actress' wedding date is out and it is pretty soon than you can have guessed. And just like the engagement, the wedding is a destination affair as well. Yes, you read that right. And yes, one more wedding is coming your way.

Krishna Mukherjee to tie knot with Chirag on THIS date and in THIS place

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee is going to marry her Merchant Navy guy, Chirag Batliwala at a destination wedding in Goa. And as soon as on 13th March. Yes, it's just three days left. Krishna shared the wedding date reveal poster on her Instagram stories and surprised everyone. The actress got engaged on the hills and will be marrying on the beach, can anything be more fairytale-like than this?!

The wedding date reveal post is quite aesthetic too. Just like Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala's engagement. The excitement is in the air already. The post said that they will be exchanging their vows. More details will be following soon. Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag's wedding date and destination deets are going viral in Entertainment News. Check out Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala's wedding date reveal here:

Krishna Mukherjee engagement deets

Krishna's engagement was attended by loads of her friends including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Aditi Bhatia, Shireen Mirza and others. It was one grand affair and quite dreamy. We bet, the wedding will be a dreamy affair too. We cannot wait for the newly weds' pictures and more deets about the wedding. We'll bring them to you, so, stay tuned.